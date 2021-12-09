Developer buys land next to Center Grove Baptist Church

A High Point land developer focused on residential properties has spent $835,000 to purchase 39.93 acres off Center Grove Church Road in Lewisville, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Thursday.
The property is listed at 0 Center Grove Church Road is adjacent to Center Grove Baptist Church at 8750 Lasater Road.
The buyer is RSPD-Grove Park LLC, an affiliate of RS Parker Homes LLC that is based at 1838 Eastchester Drive.
The seller is the Sandra B. Ivey Family Trust of Myrtle Beach, S.C.
336-727-7376