Developer buys land next to Center Grove Baptist Church
A High Point land developer focused on residential properties has spent $835,000 to purchase 39.93 acres off Center Grove Church Road in Lewisville, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Thursday.

The property is listed at 0 Center Grove Church Road is adjacent to Center Grove Baptist Church at 8750 Lasater Road.

The buyer is RSPD-Grove Park LLC, an affiliate of RS Parker Homes LLC that is based at 1838 Eastchester Drive.

The seller is the Sandra B. Ivey Family Trust of Myrtle Beach, S.C.

