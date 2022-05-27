Developers plan four more speculative industrial buildings in Davie

Davie County economic officials said recently there will be four new speculative buildings in the county’s industrial parks.

The buildings will range from 130,000 to 500,000 square feet in space.

The county Economic Development Commission said the four buildings are in the planning stages or under construction to replace those filled in 2021 or 2022 by Hayward Holdings, Sportsfield Specialties, DFA, Scott Bader and Palltronics.

Two of the speculative buildings are going into South Point Industrial Park that’s being developed by The Hollingsworth Cos. just north of Interstate 40 on U.S. 601.

Those buildings, which are expected to be available by year's end, would complete the project that commenced in 1998.

The park currently consists of eight buildings ranging from 72,480 to 253,180 in square feet.

Companies already located in South Point include Comfort-Bilt, Concordance Healthcare Solutions, Dunlop Aircraft Tyres, EntreMatic, Gesipa, Metal Sales and Morrisofa Global, along with Scott Bader and Palltronics.

"While some communities have taken public funds to compete with other developers, Davie County has taken the opposite approach, supporting private sector efforts and partnering with private developers rather than competing with them," the commission said in a blog posting.

"The private developer assumes the financial risk, and the community has been able to support the effort by investing its money in infrastructure development."

Another example is Davie Industrial Development LLC's plans for a 500,000-square-foot building in Davie Industrial Center to be available in the first quarter.

The commission said the speculative building "will resemble the center’s 325,000-square-foot building that contains Hayward's distribution center projected to have 90 employees.

There are plans for about 1 million square feet of space in Davie Industrial Center when Phase III is completed.

“The COVID pandemic revealed weaknesses in the inventory supply chain,” Terry Bralley, the commission's president, said in the blog.

“The higher ceiling (36 feet) will allow the future tenant to expand its inventory racking systems to better prepare for future supply chain disruptions.”

Davie has attracted a new developer in The Crown Cos., which plans to develop up to 2 million square feet of industrial space in its 160-acre industrial park off I-40 at the Farmington Rood exist.

“This particular piece of property had not been available for purchase for a long time, so when it did become available, we wanted it because it’s an I-40 location and it’s a tremendous piece of property," Tim Dockery, founder of Crown, said in a statement.

"It’s simply a natural fit for development."

Crown is in the planning stages of its first 300,000-square-foot building that it projects making available in the second quarter of 2023.

There are plans to commence grading on all four lots this summer.

Loren Hill, regional economic development director for the 17-county Carolina Core, said in October that regional economic developers “are well aware that having currently available buildings gets the attention of company officials who are searching for a new facility.”

“More and more companies are in a hurry to find the right building in the right location, so that they can get in operation as soon as possible.”

