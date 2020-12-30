After Alan’s passing, Patterson quietly guided the heartbroken parents to channeling their grief into the creation of the Ronald McDonald House on Hawthorne Road.

“(The house) has everything to do with him. He was such a humble man,” Mothershed said. “He touched so many lives. He gave us hope.”

Once they’d decided on a family-style home where worried parents could stay for free — the Lathams were inspired by visiting a similar one in Durham — Patterson also provided encouragement to get through unexpected obstacles in getting it built.

City officials, following the lead of neighbors who didn’t fully understand the concept and feared that it would become a rooming house, voted to deny a rezoning request.

The Lathams, having secured $100,000 in funding, pressed ahead.

“Dr. Patterson told us to go meet (with opponents) in person,” Mothershed said. “He said, ‘You go tell them.’”

A new rezoning request for a house on Hawthorne Road was approved. The Ronald McDonald House opened in 1984 with room for 10 families. Today it has 35 rooms and is known across the state as a beacon for desperate families.

All because of the inspiration and hope provided by Dr. Dick Patterson.