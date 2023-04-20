It’s not every day that one walks into a public restroom and runs headlong into a grown man being helped into an oversized furry costume.

But Thursday morning’s “news” conference being what it was — the Winston-Salem Dash playing into a time-honored baseball tradition of PR gimmicks and stunts — nothing, repeat nothing, seemed off-kilter or out-of-bounds.

So it was that Bolt, the team’s odd red fuzzball mascot, was primping in front of the stalls at the Forsyth County Central Library as team officials and Mayor Allen Joines prepared to wade into a ‘dispute’ over the Dash nickname.

Grammarians and sticklers have maintained correctly that the name, adopted in 2008 as an homage to the punctuation mark between the Winston and the Salem, was just plain wrong.

It’s a hyphen not a dash.

Historians, politicians and the less-rigid among the populace countered simply: Lighten up, Francis.

Rooted in truth

The entire episode, as promotional things sometimes go, is rooted (somewhat) in truth.

In a well-intentioned rebranding not long before the 2009 grand opening of the new ballpark downtown, the city’s minor-league franchise opened a contest to rename the club.

Some 3,000 residents made suggestions for a replacement for “Warthogs,” the nickname the club had played under since 1996.

The finalists were identified as the Aviators, Dash, Racers, Rhinos and Wallbangers. A chorus of criticism, some couched in terms of incorrect punctuation, piped up in December 2008 within minutes of team officials deciding on the Dash.

“What a load. I can't believe that a DASH will now be a part of the great history of baseball in Winston,” wrote an online backbencher in 2008.

The sticklers, by the way, are correct.

A hyphen joins two or more words such as, say, Winston and Salem. A dash separates words and interrupts sentences.

(I had to look that up, by the way. I couldn’t remember the difference. I attended a state school in a nearby city whose name rhymes with “Beans Roar.” It was a simpler time when the legal drinking age was 18, kegs in the dorms were encouraged and essays penned in ‘blue books.’)

Kevin Mortesen, a spokesman for the team at the time, said that the distinction was silly.

“We realize that it isn't grammatically correct," he said. "But a baseball stadium isn't the place where you always hear the best grammar. And the hyphen didn't lend itself to as good a logo as a dash did.”

The real issue, one suspects, had more to do with lingering resentment over public financing of the downtown ballpark rather than the name.

The price tag, recall, ballooned from $22.6 million to $48.7 million during the Great Recession and the city’s share increased to $27.7 million from the $12 million originally pitched.

“Dash is Morse Code for ‘T’. I would suppose that the T is for taxpayer financed boondoggle,” an online commentator with the handle “fbwilliams69” wrote after the reveal.

But here’s the thing: 2008 was 15 years ago.

Classic ballpark stunts

Team management has changed hands, and no matter how the ballpark got built, it has contributed greatly to the quality of life.

Besides, once the deal started to crater, city officials were left with an untenable choice: pony up or leave a giant mud hole where a neighborhood once stood.

The city-owned brick ballpark has been a handsome addition to the city — even the view of downtown from inside has been partially obscured by a storage facility.

And because the Dash remain a minor-league franchise, team officials sometimes rely on publicity stunts and special promotional nights to keep interest high and fannies in the seats.

It’s a tradition nearly as old as the game itself. Think "Fireworks on the Fourth" or "Dime Beer Night" — a truly bad idea.

The king of such events was Bill Veeck, the Hall of Fame owner at various times of the Cleveland Indians, the St. Louis Browns and the Chicago White Sox. He famously sent 3-foot, 7-inch Eddie Gaedel to pinch hit in a 1951 Browns game — he drew a walk — and in 1979 ordered up a “Disco Demolition Night” promotion that ended in an on-field riot.

(To be fair, Veeck also integrated the American League when he signed Larry Doby in 1947 to play for Cleveland.)

By comparison, the faux stand-off between Joines and team president/CEO Brian DeAngelis over changing the city’s name to “Winston Dash Salem” seems tame.

“It really is grammatically incorrect,” Joines said in a promotional video. “I’m afraid we can’t do what the GM has asked us to do.”

The press conference Thursday drew plenty of media attention as rumor swirled briefly that the team was permanently changing its nickname.

Instead, the Dash revealed that for a May 6 home game only, it will change its nickname to the grammatically correct “Hyphens.”

Hats and t-shirts with a new logo, naturally, will be offered for sale. The game-worn uniforms, DeAngelis said, will be auctioned off with proceeds going to charities as directed by the Chamber of Commerce.

A PR stunt? Without question. Cheesy? Perhaps.

But give credit where it’s due: It worked.