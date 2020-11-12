Digest briefs

Wake Forest signs top 60 women's basketball player
The Wake Forest women's basketball program has signed three high school seniors this week, including Raegyn Conley, who is ranked No. 60 nationally in the espnW 100.
Conley, a 6-foot wing player from Chattanooga, Tenn., averaged 19 points, 6.5 rebounds, two steals and two blocks per game as a junior at Baylor School. She will be joined in the program for the 2021-22 season by Wilkesboro's Malaya Cowles, a 6-3 forward who plays at Winston-Salem Christian, and by Elise Williams, a 5-9 guard from Raleigh Wakefield.
Wednesday was the first day of the NCAA's fall signing period in which high school seniors could sign binding national letters of intent.
The Wake Forest women's team will open the new basketball season at 11:30 a.m. Nov. 27 against Arkansas in the Gulf Coast Showcase at Fort Myers, Fla. They'll continue play in the event against Davidson on Nov. 28 and Missouri State on Nov. 29. The Deacons' first ACC game will be against North Carolina at Joel Coliseum on Dec. 10.
Around the area
North Carolina's home football game against Notre Dame on Nov. 27 will kick off at 3:30 p.m. and be televised on WXLV. ...
East Carolina's football team will play at No. 7 Cincinnati tonight (7:30 p.m., ESPN2), trying to slow the Bearcats' bid for a berth in the College Football Playoff. ECU (1-4 American, 1-5 overall) is led by senior quarterback Holton Ahlers, who has has passed for 1,354 yards and 12 touchdowns. ...
High Point native Mickey Williard, who led the HiToms baseball team to the Coastal Plain League's Mid-Atlantic Division championship and a 24-7 record last summer, will not return as the coach in 2021. Williard, who played at Pfeiffer and Guilford before earning a degree from High Point University, will pursue his MBA at Wake Forest. ...
The Appalachian State men's team has signed Terence Harcum, a 6-3 guard from Granville Central. He has scored 2,063 points in his first three high school seasons. ...
Duke's women's soccer team will face undefeated Florida State at 5:30 p.m. today, and unbeaten North Carolina will meet Virginia at 8 p.m. in the ACC tournament semifinals in Cary. The winners will meet at noon Sunday.
NFL
NFL games, at the season's midway point, are averaging 15.1 million television and digital viewers, according to the league and Nielsen, a 6% decline from last year. Despite the decreases, all but four of the top 30 shows since the season began have been NFL games.
“Considering all the issues the NFL has had to deal with, the ratings are OK,” said Neal Pilson, the former president of CBS Sports who now runs his own sports television consulting company. “It hasn't been a great year for ratings considering everything that has happened, but they aren't in the toilet either.” ...
The Weeknd will bring his popular falsetto vocals to the 2021 Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show. NFL, Pepsi and Roc Nation announced Thursday that the three-time Grammy winner will perform on Feb. 7 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.
