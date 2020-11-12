Digest briefs

High Point native Mickey Williard, who led the HiToms baseball team to the Coastal Plain League's Mid-Atlantic Division championship and a 24-7 record last summer, will not return as the coach in 2021. Williard, who played at Pfeiffer and Guilford before earning a degree from High Point University, will pursue his MBA at Wake Forest. ...

The Appalachian State men's team has signed Terence Harcum, a 6-3 guard from Granville Central. He has scored 2,063 points in his first three high school seasons. ...

Duke's women's soccer team will face undefeated Florida State at 5:30 p.m. today, and unbeaten North Carolina will meet Virginia at 8 p.m. in the ACC tournament semifinals in Cary. The winners will meet at noon Sunday.

NFL

NFL games, at the season's midway point, are averaging 15.1 million television and digital viewers, according to the league and Nielsen, a 6% decline from last year. Despite the decreases, all but four of the top 30 shows since the season began have been NFL games.