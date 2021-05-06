Digest briefs

AREA

• The 10th-seeded Wake Forest men's tennis team will open NCAA Tournament play at 5 p.m. Friday against South Carolina State at the Wake Forest Tennis Center. The Demon Deacons are participating in their eighth straight NCAA Championship and are hosting for the sixth straight year. No. 35 Ohio State will meet No. 36 Virginia Commonwealth at 2 p.m. Friday, with the winning teams meeting at 5 p.m. Saturday. Round to face either Ohio State or VCU at 5 p.m. on Saturday. After the weekend, remaining NCAA Tournament matches will be played in Orlando, Fla., beginning May 17.

• The Triad’s based NC Fusion soccer team, a member of the USL-2 League, will begins its 2021 season at Tobacco Road on Friday. NC Fusion's home opener will be against the Tri-Cities Otters on May 18 at Macpherson Stadium at Macpherson Stadium in Browns Summit.