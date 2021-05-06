Digest briefs

AREA
• The 10th-seeded Wake Forest men's tennis team will open NCAA Tournament play at 5 p.m. Friday against South Carolina State at the Wake Forest Tennis Center. The Demon Deacons are participating in their eighth straight NCAA Championship and are hosting for the sixth straight year. No. 35 Ohio State will meet No. 36 Virginia Commonwealth at 2 p.m. Friday, with the winning teams meeting at 5 p.m. Saturday. Round to face either Ohio State or VCU at 5 p.m. on Saturday. After the weekend, remaining NCAA Tournament matches will be played in Orlando, Fla., beginning May 17.
• The Triad’s based NC Fusion soccer team, a member of the USL-2 League, will begins its 2021 season at Tobacco Road on Friday. NC Fusion's home opener will be against the Tri-Cities Otters on May 18 at Macpherson Stadium at Macpherson Stadium in Browns Summit.
• Mitch Atkins, a Northeast Guilford High School graduate and a Gibsonville resident, has been signed by baseball's High Point Rockers. Atkins is a two-time Atlantic League All-Star, earning the nod in 2018 and 2019. The Rockers, whose pitching staff will also include UNCG alums Bryce Hensley, a left-hander, and Max Povse, a right-hander, will open their season May 28 at York and will play their first home game June 1 against Lexington at Truist Point.
BASEBALL
• Albert Pujols, a lock to make the Baseball Hall of Fame, has been designated for assignment by the Angels. Pujols, 41, is in the final season of a 10-year, $240 million contract and is is batting .198 this season with five homers and 12 RBIs. Pujos is fifth all-time with 667 career homers and 13th with 3,253 hits.
TENNIS
• Greensboro native John Isner used 29 aces, including two consecutive to clinch the deciding tiebreaker, to defeat sixth-seeded Andrey Rublev 7-6 (4), 3-6, 7-6 (4) and reach the quarterfinals of the Madrid Open. Isner, ranked No. 39 in the world, will play No. 4 Dominic Thiem on Friday.
AUTO RACING
• The six-race summer Superstar Racing Experience, co-founded by Tony Stewart and Ray Evernham, will have events consisting of two timed 15-minute heat races followed by a 100-lap feature at every track except Slinger Speedway in Wisconsin, where the event will be extended by 50 laps because the track is only a quarter-mile oval. The series will open June 12 at Stafford Motor Speedway in Connecticut.