As gardeners, we're pretty familiar with the importance of choosing and incorporating native plants. For an array of reasons, restoring native plants back into our gardens is incredibly important for helping restore the health of our local and global ecosystems. Feeding pollinators, supporting local wildlife, creating biodiversity, and sustaining the health of our urban canopy are just a few of these critical reasons.

National conservation group Wild Ones was founded on the principle of educating the public about the importance of creating and caring for our natural landscapes. Our local chapter is Wild Ones Central North Carolina, and based in Winston-Salem. It's led by Siham Muntasser, who started the chapter because she was focused on the concepts of whole health and how a healthy ecosystem can help support those concepts.

“Wild Ones, as an organization, was founded by Lorrie Otto,” Muntasser explained. “She was a horticulturist and she was inspired by Rachel Carson (author of "Silent Spring," a 1962 book which documented the environmental perils of pesticide use). Really, the pesticide issue is what triggered this group of people to focus their energies. Now, we have 100-plus chapters.

“The center point is the importance of native plants, really in the context of a personal yard. So this is how Wild Ones started the importance of our own backyards for the healing of the environment. That's what interested me in it, so I started this chapter.”

Wild Ones Central North Carolina is hosting a phenomenal lecture series focused on conservation topics central to the group's mission of native plant education. Beginning Feb. 16 — that's next Thursday — and reoccurring once a month through May, these lectures feature speakers whose messages are incredibly beneficial to novice gardeners, professional horticulturists or any person considering how they might make a difference for environmental justice. Most of the lectures will be held at the Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art in Winston-Salem.

“We teamed up with (the Southeastern Center) because currently they have an exhibit on red wolves,” Muntasser said. “Our series of lectures is in tandem with their exhibit, all focusing on issues related to conservation.”

The roster of speakers includes Dr. Ken Bridle, a botanist and conservation advisor for the Piedmont Land Conservancy; sociologist Dennis Burnette; and Preston Montague, a landscape architect. Each speaker will deliver a unique message about conservation and the role of native plants in our landscapes.

Bridle will kick off the series next Thursday. In addition to his many accolades, Bridle is also the current president of the North Carolina Native Plant Society. He will be speaking not just on native plants, but also on the vast biological variety of our local area.

“My interest in native plants goes beyond gardening, and extends to understanding and appreciating the local ecology and how my choices affect the natural web of Mother Nature that sustains us,” Bridle said. “My talk will be a tour of the biodiversity that we know of in the Piedmont, highlighting Forsyth County as an example.

“It will be a survey of all the plants, insects, birds, mammals, fungi, crayfish, freshwater mussels and all the other creatures that we know of, down to the microscopic. The complexity of life around us is documented by inventories and surveys and collected into one place that the public now has access to. However, it also illustrates that we have not been good stewards of all this over recent decades, 61 years since 'Silent Spring,' and we need to do better.”

The second lecture will be will be presented by Dennis Burnette on March 16. Burnette is a highly active member of the Carolina Butterfly Society and he will speak on butterfly conservation in the Piedmont, with a focus on native plants that are best suited to support butterflies and other pollinators.

“The climate crisis is huge, and it can be daunting to contemplate what a single person can do to help reduce its effects,” Burnette said. “It isn't necessary to tackle the problem alone, however. Putting native plants or even a single native plant in the home garden or in a container will contribute to solving the problem when that one plant is joined by native plants on neighboring property.”

What will certainly be the most attended of the lectures is Dr. Doug Tallamy's presentation on April 20. Tallamy will be speaking on the importance of creating landscapes that enhance local ecosystems and on the research and principles in his latest book, "The Nature of Oaks." Because of the high demand for registration, Tallamy's lecture will be held at the Wake Forest University Welcome Center.

“Dr. Tallamy's lecture is going to be at Wake Forest because we are expecting a large audience,” Muntasser said. “It's co-hosted by the Department of Religious Studies, which for us is a great honor because this is a spiritual aspect of things, too.”

The series will wrap up on May 18 with Montague discussing how to create a home landscape that supports birds, insects and wildlife. He will also present his professionally designed native garden plans, which he created specifically for our local area.

“Preston Montague is a well-known architect and artist,” Muntasser said. “He was selected to create prototypes of landscapes that everybody can use, and he is the artist who has created the prototype for our Piedmont region.”

Built into the Wild Ones Lecture Series are a few unique arts opportunities and outings. Bridle will have his own artwork on display — 18 watercolor paintings, all with nature and botanical themes. On March 16, there will be a musical performance by Kelly Abbe and Angela Miller, who will present "Sounds of Healing for Mother Nature." And a nature walk will coincide with Tallamy's visit on April 20, which will be held at the new trails at Crossnore School in Winston-Salem.

Muntasser has helped put together a wonderful and informative panel of speakers for this Wild Ones series. Each lecture strengthens the knowledge we need to rethink the health of our ecosystems.

“We want people to understand, but we also want to give them tools,” Muntasser said. “That's what makes Wild Ones different from other organizations — our really strong emphasis on learning together how we can get this done and do it well.”