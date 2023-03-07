As any gardener knows, this beloved hobby of ours revolves around the weather. Be it a bane or a blessing, extreme temperatures, precipitation, wind and drought all affect what we plant and how it grows. We are truly at the mercy of Mother Nature.

With our warm winter weather and recording breaking warm February days, spring fever has no doubt hit some of us hard. I try really hard to stick to a schedule and try not to let the weather coax me into planting certain plants too soon or fertilizing before dormancy has run its course.

But as the days have gotten a little longer and the weather seems a bit more consistent, I’m comfortable running full speed ahead to start planting cool season crops in the vegetable garden. As long as the intermittent heavy downpours don’t wash away my seed or pelt my transplants, I think I’ll have a nice spring selection of vegetables and berries.

March’s arrival signals for me the green light on the sweet crops of early spring. Sugar peas, lettuces, mesclun, radishes, onions, broccoli and greens are only a few of the crops to sow now, most of which will mature quickly for a quick harvest.

We all go about planting our vegetable plots differently, but over the years I’ve figured out what works best for me. Some crops I’ll start from seed inside, like kohl rabi and swiss chard. I also like to purchase a few transplants, like broccoli, strawberries, romaine and other heading lettuces. But most of my spring planting will be directly sown in my vegetable beds. Kale, mustard, mesclun, leaf lettuce, radishes and bok choy will all be sprinkled into beds and covered with a thin layer of soil.

I’ve dedicated two raised beds to lettuces and such—one of which will contain transplants of romaine and a mini head lettuce called ‘Red Gem.’ The other lettuce bed will be sown in ‘Black Seeded Simpson’ leaf lettuce mixed with mesclun and arugula. Because lettuce seeds are very fine, I like to lightly till up my bed, sprinkle my seed and blanket the seeds in a thin layer of soil.

I’ve sown another bed with quick growing greens, including red kale and red mustard, which may even be ready to harvest this time next month. My seed packets say they’ll mature in 25 days, but I’ll take that with a grain of salt, considering the unpredictable weather of March.

Radishes are another quick cool season crop, and also one of my favorites to grow. Considering the varieties and sizes, I always like to mix it up a little with my choices. This spring I’ve sown a purple variety called ‘Purple Plum’ and a bright red and white old standard called ‘Sparkler.’ I’ve tried ‘Watermelon’ radishes in the past but have found that they take quite a bit longer to mature, and that the color and flavor wasn’t as spectacular as I’d hoped.

Sugar snap peas are one of my favorite foods I’ve grown, but also one the most challenging. Whether it’s bad timing, hot weather, rabbits or finicky seed, there always seems to be something keeping me from getting a good harvest of these delicious edible pod peas. After many stints of bad luck, I’ve found that my sugar peas perform best when I adhere to a routine, which looks a little something like this.

In early March I sow seeds directly in the garden after soaking them overnight in warm water. Soaking the seed helps to break down the thick outer coating and speed up the germination. By planting them in early March, I feel confident that the crop will benefit from the cool nights and sunny days, without the threat of hot weather on the horizon. Peas detest our hot, humid summers and thrive in the coolness of spring.

If I plant a climbing variety, I’ll put my plant supports in place before I sow the seeds in the garden. This way I don’t have to disturb the seedlings once they start to grow. In the past I’ve planted a variety called ‘Sugar Ann,’ which is a bush form sugar snap pea that didn’t require support. This year I planted ‘Cascadia’ which will climb up a wire trellis.

My vegetable garden is fully enclosed inside a deer fence, which tends to keep most of the rabbits away, as well. But be aware that rabbits, deer and lots of critters have an appetite for the sweetness of young pea seedlings. Planting them inside a fence, using critter cages or spraying a wildlife repellent would be in the best interest of those looking to grow peas.

I’m also going to try my hand at a few broccoli and cauliflower plants, crossing my fingers that we’ll get a long spring to help them make full heads. I always seem to have bad luck with these two crops, as it usually gets too hot before they mature.

And if you’ve got some garden real estate to dedicate to asparagus, now is a great time to get a bed established. Asparagus is a perennial crop, so you’ll need a permanent space in which to grow it. My asparagus bed is almost 10 years old and produces reliably every spring. And with the warm weather late February into March, I’ve already harvested a few spears.

So always with a watchful eye on the weather, I encourage you to get out and start greening up your vegetable garden. Timing is everything with certain spring crops, so get started sooner rather than later. Just think—spring will be here in less than two weeks!