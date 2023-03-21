As much as we like to play in the dirt, discover new plants and cultivate our outdoor spaces, there's a much deeper vein of connectivity that makes gardening such a special hobby. It's the people we meet, the relationships we form and the stories we share with one another that really make us love this pastime. Plant people feed one another, in all senses of the word, really, ensuring that both our garden beds and hearts are filled with joy.

Through various veins of gardening friends and colleagues, I had the recent pleasure of meeting Janelle Frazier, a lifelong gardener who strives to share her plants and horticulture knowledge with all those she meets. Before I even met Janelle or visited her garden, I was given divisions of her plants by a mutual gardening friend, so I felt as if I already knew her, if only through the bare root rhizomes of Solomon's Seal.

Because of mature hardwoods, Frazier's outdoor areas are heavy on shade, creating the perfect environment for her woodland garden. It's a garden that constantly changes, as early spring ephemerals, a rotation of seasonal bulbs and blooming shrubs tick away like dominoes in her landscape.

“This garden-- from now until the first of June-- it will change weekly, it's just amazing,” Frazier said.

Frazier has lived in her Winston-Salem home for 24 years, and was out working in the yard before she even got settled into the house.

“Before the furniture came, I was out here pulling ivy,” Frazier said. “Besides the hardwood trees, this was very little grass and all English ivy. I started digging it out and I didn't have a plan, I just started planting.”

For every patch of English ivy she pulled, Frazier would plant a little at a time, slowly creating beds throughout her backyard. For every spade of of soil she turned, she found stones-- which she used to create the borders of her planting beds and line the numerous paths throughout the garden. These pathways are organic and free, meandering up and down the gentle slope of the garden. Some are lined with fallen timbers, some are dotted with Ophiopogon, and others have flat stone pavers surrounded by moss.

The plants Frazier has chosen is an healthy blend of native trees, shrubs and perennials, along with a diverse collection of bulbs, ornamental trees, conifers and vines. Even though she's got a lot of shade, Frazier is not afraid to sprinkle in sun-loving plants, observing how they adapt to the filtered light.

“I try to grow conifers here and there because I like a garden with four seasons of interest,” Frazier said. “I have a lot of winter sun, but the minute the leaves come, it's all filtered. I really don't have full sun anywhere. It's southern exposure, though, which is great.”

March and April bring a wave of blooming ephemerals to Frazier's garden, including trillium, spring beauties, bloodroot, wild ginger and wood poppies. Many of these have spread their seeds far and wide throughout the garden, commingling with one another in the sweetest of ways.

“I planted Virginia bluebells from Myers Greenhouse about thirteen years ago at the top of the hill,” Frazier said. “The seeds just disperse-- the birds, the wind, the ants-- and they're everywhere.”

Natives, native cultivars and ornamental trees are woven together in Frazier's garden, as redbuds, dogwoods, Heptacodium (Seven-son Flower), and unique Japanese maples work together to create a breadth of seasonal interest. 'Dancing Peacock' is one of many Japanese maples that provide graceful structure and fabulous fall foliage around the backyard water feature.

Walking with Janelle through her garden, I was really able to see the seasoned, practical knowledge from her years of gardening. She doesn't baby plants along or mourn their loss-- she simply moves on to a new plant to feed her garden.

“I've gotten to where now, when a plant goes south or they're gone or they've spent their life, I try to replace it with something native,” Frazier said. “(Natives) kind of take care of themselves once they're established.”

I also found it interesting how Frazier has helped her garden adapt to seasonal hiccups and erratic weather patterns. When an ice storm broke some limbs off a predominant Chamaecyparis outside her front door, she and a friend limbed up the evergreen, under-planting it with snowdrops and hardy cyclamen.

Frazier's dry creek bed is perhaps the best example of these adaptive changes she's made to her garden, though. Winding from the top of a slope down into the belly of her backyard, this dry creek bed not only funnels heavy storm water but draws a defining curve along her garden leading into a small water feature.

“The area where the dry creek is, it used to be grass,” Frazier said. “Then we had two or three years of hard rains, frequent rains. It brought the water from the top down through the neighborhood, and it would come down through here and swirl up mulch, plants and everything. So, I put in the dry creek and it's worked very well.”

The ways in which Frazier shares her plants and knowledge is twofold. Not only does she dig, divide and distribute plants with friends, neighbors and other gardeners, but she also provides plants for plant sales, as well.

“I've been a master gardener since 2009, and we have the arboretum spring plant sale,” Frazier said. “In a couple of weeks, I'll start potting wood poppies, trillium, some ferns and different things that I can divide and pot for the sale.”

“Gardening makes the best friends, so many friendships that are just wonderful. It makes me so happy that I can dig and share. It just does something for me. And the thing is, when you divide and share, the plants grow better.”

I think we can all learn a lot from how Janelle gardens. We can learn how to adapt to a changing climate, learn to work with what you have, and ultimately learn how to keep growing by sharing with others. I look forward to visiting Frazier's garden in different seasons, to watch it change and grow.