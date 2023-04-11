Gardeners are no doubt some of the kindest, most generous people I’ve encountered.

Whether you grow vegetables, flowers or houseplants, there’s something magical about the spark that comes with nurturing seeds and plants. It’s almost contagious, and we feel an inherent desire to make sure we pass along a smidge of that magic to others. It could be a cutting from a unique philodendron or a bag full of summer squash that can pique someone’s interest in gardening or simply bring them a little joy.

I’ve seen this generosity especially shine in specialty growers, such as folks that grow heirloom tomatoes, native plants and daylilies. Perhaps it’s because they’re so focused on growing one thing they really love, but specialty growers really know how to spread their passion. It’s a full-circle motion, really—as the plants grow, spread and produce seed, the gardeners want to share the generosity of their plants with others.

Dahlia growers are no exception, as they want the beauty of what they grow and harvest to find the way into the gardens of others. The Central Carolina Dahlia Society (CCDS), established in 2021, is ripe with members who love to share. From educating one another on best growing practices to helping dig and divide, their dahlia knowledge and sweat equity is freely spread without hesitation.

The CCDS annual tuber sale is coming up on April 22 and is a testament to the generosity of the dahlia and the dahlia grower. CCDS members have worked collectively to dig and divide dahlia tubers from their own gardens to donate to the sale, which is one of the biggest fundraisers for the society. And because of the nature of the dahlia to produce more tubers as it matures, the members have ample inventory lying just below the surface.

“There will be several hundred dahlia tubers at the tuber sale,” said Paula Fisher, CCDS Vice President. “The tubers are locally grown and usually are varieties that do well in our growing area. The proceeds from the tuber sale help support our non-profit club and help fund speaker programs, our website, dahlia show and more.”

To fully understand the generous nature of the dahlia, let’s take a moment to understand how it grows.

As most gardeners know, certain plants give back in abundance. Clump-forming perennials, sucking shrubs, re-seeding ephemerals, rhizomes and tubers all reproduce as part of their life cycle, making more of themselves in the process. Dahlias are a tuber, which produce more underground tubers (similar to a potato). These tubers can be dug when they’re dormant, divided and stored to plant later when danger of frost has passed. One tuber can produce many more tubers.

In North Carolina, it’s a mixed bag as to whether dahlia tubers are fully cold hardy—and there’s a whole slew of weather factors that contribute to this. Many people in Western NC still dig their tubers every fall to protect them from cold winters. But in Piedmont NC, our climate has warmed enough over the past decade that most growers feel safe leaving them in the ground over the winter.

Fisher agrees that dahlia tubers are typically safe overwintering in the ground during colder months, granted you take a couple of things into consideration.

“I have dahlias planted in flower beds by my house, and they come back every year,” Fisher said. “I do not do anything special to protect them. However, you can add a couple inches of mulch to protect them from the winter cold. They are tubers, so there is a chance you could lose them in a very wet, cold winter.”

In regard to how dahlias give back, it’s more than just the tubers. Fisher elaborated on their generous nature.

“They bloom all summer long through frost. When a lot of flowers are finished for the summer, dahlias really start blooming strongly throughout September and October. The more you cut dahlias, the more blooms they produce for you to enjoy. I love that dahlias produce tubers that you can save and have more dahlias for the next year and share your tubers with family and friends.”

Kim Bauman is a CCDS member who grows 114 different dahlia varieties. He is on the giving and receiving end of dahlia growing, gaining a lot of knowledge from other CCDS members and also distributing blooms to others.

“Because of the special problems of growing dahlias in the South, I find dahlia growers are much more generous, supportive and helpful to other growers,” Bauman said. “They genuinely want others to grow dahlias and be successful. It is a special synergy of mutual help and support, such that the give and take of knowledge and tubers helps everyone’s boat rise to new levels.”

Bauman pointed out that while there is a competitive nature among serious dahlia growers (think blue ribbon winning blooms), there’s still a palpable air of cooperation among everyone. And because dahlias are harder to grow in the South due to extreme heat, humidity and drought, many novice dahlia growers get discouraged when their blooms don’t live up to their expectations. That’s where the support from the CCDS comes in handy.

“Our (Southern) issues can be so discouraging that many first time Southern dahlia growers get frustrated and quit,” Bauman said. “So, to find a local grower who is battling these elements is a thrill and a foundation of inspiration of how to fight and survive these conditions.”

Bauman and his wife both enjoy giving away their dahlia blooms, so that others can experience the beauty of their garden.

“We don’t sell our blooms,” Bauman said. “We give all our blooms away—to shut ins, friends, Sunday school classmates, store clerks, retirement communities, nursing homes, assisted living facilities. I am the grower and my wife is the deliverer. My wife has a special gift of listening, visiting, supporting and bringing joy to others. And (dahlias) can last a long time with minimal care—so the joy and memory of the visit lasts a long time.”

It’s so satisfying to grow something that elicits and sparks such generosity. And while all plants have their own place and purpose, it makes me think twice about planting something that I can’t share in some way with others. Dahlias are a generous choice, for sure.

The CCDS annual tuber sale is Saturday, April 22 at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Home and Garden Building, 421 27th Street, Winston-Salem. The sale is open to the public. Doors will open at 1p.m., lasting until tubers are sold out (usually around 3 p.m.) Fisher advised to arrive early for the best selection, as dahlia tubers are popular and sell out quickly.

While you’re there, make sure to inquire about joining the CCDS, where you’ll be surrounded with supportive gardeners who want to spread the joy of growing dahlias. The CCDS also has a full lineup of programs for 2023, including speakers and workshops on fertilizing, staking, and staging dahlias for showing. For more information about the CCDS, you can email centralcarolinadahliasociety@gmail.com.