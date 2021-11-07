Djokovic beats Medvedev for record 37th Masters title

Chair umpire Aurelie Tourte finally had enough, after her earlier requests for calm and in previous days from other umpires.

“When you see players on the baseline who are just about to serve," she said, “stop making noise for nothing.”

A poor service game from Djokovic gifted Medvedev a break back to 5-3.

But on his first match point, Djokovic won a thrilling long rally befitting a great final with a forehand winner deep into the left of the court. He hugged his rival warmly at the net.

“I suffered a lot, well done to you. I really wanted to win but you’re so strong,” Medvedev said on court in near-fluent French. “I hope we play many matches like this, and we win a few each.”

Djokovic seemed overawed by Medvedev’s language skills.

“What a magical level of French you have. My level is not like Daniil’s but I try,” Djokovic responded in French. “I also suffered a lot today and also in New York, but this is a great rivalry developing.”

Djokovic celebrated with his wife, his young son and daughter.