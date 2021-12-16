DL Josh Nolan

6-1, 290, junior, Glenn
A three-year starter who demands double-teams, but still makes plays from the inside. … Nineteen of his 31 tackles were for losses, including six sacks, for a Bobcats team that went 9-3 and reached the third round of the Class 4-A playoffs. … Second-team All-Area in the spring. … All-Central Piedmont 4-A selection. … Outstanding athlete for his size who also plays outfield on Glenn’s baseball team. … Has Division I recruiting interest.
