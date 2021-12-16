DL Nick Martin

6-2, 210, junior, East Forsyth

A force off the edge for an Eagles team that went 11-2 and reached the Class 4-A West regional semifinals. … Martin set a school record with 22 sacks among his 36 tackles for losses. … Was in on 98 tackles, forced four fumbles and recovered one and was credited with 29 hurries. … Also blocked a punt and another kick. … All-Central Piedmont 4-A selection who already has significant recruiting interest.