Q. Did you really mention grapefruit juice in conjunction with beet juice for blood pressure control? Or was I dreaming?

I love grapefruit and grapefruit juice -- and I live in Florida. Can I drink grapefruit juice without the health police chasing me?

A. You were not dreaming. We wrote about this research two years ago (British Journal of Clinical Pharmacology, February 2021). In a small randomized controlled study, participants had their blood pressure taken after consuming beet juice or placebo beet juice with grapefruit juice at various visits. On one visit, they also consumed beet juice with water. The participants did not know which combination they were drinking.

The authors reported that grapefruit juice enhanced the blood pressure lowering effect of beet juice. They conclude: "Given that the taste was improved by grapefruit juice, this combination has potential for use as a dietary approach to improve BP."

The only reason the "health police" might disapprove is if you are taking a medicine that interacts with grapefruit. Our free "Guide to Grapefruit Interactions" summarizes many of these incompatibilities. This downloadable pdf can be found under the Health eGuides tab at www.PeoplesPharmacy.com.

Q. My doctor prescribed niacin 20 years ago to lower my cholesterol and other lipid levels. I take a baby aspirin about half an hour before the niacin, and it prevents flushing. Is this approach still considered worthwhile?

A. When your doctor prescribed niacin, other drugs to lower cholesterol were more expensive or less accessible. Now that most statins are available in affordable generic versions, physicians generally prefer them over niacin.

Statins don't cause itching or flushing as niacin can. In addition to lowering LDL cholesterol by 20% to 40% or so, niacin also reduces triglycerides and raises beneficial HDL cholesterol (Mini Reviews in Medicinal Chemistry, 2021).

Niacin has one advantage over statins. It also lowers a bad actor called Lp(a) which is responsible for heart attacks, strokes and calcification of aortic heart valves. Statins actually raise this risk factor.

Not everyone can tolerate niacin. People with diabetes, gout, liver disease or glaucoma should avoid this approach unless a doctor is carefully supervising treatment.

Q. I have traveled in Mexico and the Amazon. By taking Pepto Bismol with oil of oregano capsules two times a day, I have avoided traveler's diarrhea. Your readers might find this helpful when traveling.

A. Oil of oregano contains carvacrol and thymol, among other compounds. These agents actively inhibit several pathogenic bacteria (Molecules, March 29, 2023).

We have not seen studies of oil of oregano for preventing traveler's diarrhea. However, scientists have established that Pepto Bismol is more effective than placebo for this purpose (Digestive Diseases and Sciences, July 2021). The Cleveland Clinic website suggests that people who plan to use oil of oregano to prevent traveler's diarrhea should check with their doctors first regarding any possible interactions or contraindications. Exercising caution about what you eat and drink when you travel is the first step in preventing serious problems due to diarrhea.