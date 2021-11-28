Dolphins 33, Panthers 10: Instant reaction as Cam Newton gets benched for Carolina

To be fair, Newton was getting blasted on lots of plays by Miami’s excellent defensive line, and he had at least four passes dropped. Still, he also was inaccurate on numerous throws.

Fox Sports analyst Daryl Johnston was wondering by the second quarter if the Panthers would bench Newton and give backup P.J. Walker a chance and began openly campaigning for the change on the TV broadcast in the third quarter.

Panthers coach Matt Rhule did make that switch early in the fourth quarter, but the results weren’t a lot different. Walker got sacked on his very first play when offensive tackle Taylor Moton got run over, and then again on his fourth play. On his fifth play, scrambling left, he threw an across-his-body interception. On his second and final drive, Walker had more time and threw the ball much better, getting Carolina to the red zone before that drive was undone by a third-down sack.

Miami (5-7) won its fourth straight game after starting 1-7. The Panthers, meanwhile, are going in the other direction. At least they are guaranteed not to lose again next Sunday — but only because they have a bye. Rhule said after the game he didn’t plan any changes at starting QB, which means Newton should start Dec. 12 at home against Atlanta.

Penalties hurt again