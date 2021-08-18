Downtown Winston-Salem entertainment venue sets vaccination, masking policies for customers, employees

Ramkat officials said the vaccination policy was spurred in part by Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines instituting a mask mandate — starting at 5:30 p.m. Friday — that will require everyone in the city in non-household situations to wear masks in indoor public and private places.

"We strongly encourage all patrons to comply with the city’s mandate and wear a mask," according to the posting.

Ramkat said it would offer a refund for customers who "don’t feel comfortable" with the vaccination policies. They are asked to email to info@theramkat.com.

"We are committed to providing a safe concert environment for all artists, employees, and supporters of live music. We believe these protocols will help keep our staff and artists safe; they will help keep our patrons safe; and they will help keep our venue open."

Most comments on the vaccination and masking policies were favorable on The Ramkat's Facebook page.

Local civic officials say they are unaware of any other local entertainment venues that have taken a similar action.

The band Dead and Company required a similar vaccination mandatory policy for fans for their concert in Raleigh last Monday.