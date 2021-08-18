Downtown Winston-Salem entertainment venue sets vaccination, masking policies for customers, employees

Customers and employees of The Ramkat & Gas Hill Drinking Room will be required — beginning Aug. 27 — to show proof of full vaccination or a current negative COVID-19 lab test to attend or work events.
The downtown Winston-Salem venue cited on its Facebook page the community surge of the delta variant for prompting the vaccination policy.
"Masks will be required for entry to both The Ramkat & Gas Hill Drinking Room," Ramkat said in its post. "All employees will be required to wear a mask while working."
As of 11:45 a.m. Wednesday, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Forsyth with 202,385 residents listed as partially vaccinated, or 53% of all residents. Those considered as fully vaccinated is at 186,466, or 49%.
The live music venue at 170 W. Ninth St. features 11,670 square feet with a capacity for 1,000. It is serviced by three bars.
The policy requires a negative PCR lab test result 48 hours prior to the scheduled event, along with a matching photo identification. Ramkat officials said at-home rapid tests will not be accepted.
Proof of vaccination can be a physical vaccination card, or a photo/scan of the front and back of a vaccination card on a mobile device.
Ramkat officials said the vaccination policy was spurred in part by Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines instituting a mask mandate — starting at 5:30 p.m. Friday — that will require everyone in the city in non-household situations to wear masks in indoor public and private places.
"We strongly encourage all patrons to comply with the city’s mandate and wear a mask," according to the posting.
Ramkat said it would offer a refund for customers who "don’t feel comfortable" with the vaccination policies. They are asked to email to info@theramkat.com.
"We are committed to providing a safe concert environment for all artists, employees, and supporters of live music. We believe these protocols will help keep our staff and artists safe; they will help keep our patrons safe; and they will help keep our venue open."
Most comments on the vaccination and masking policies were favorable on The Ramkat's Facebook page.
Local civic officials say they are unaware of any other local entertainment venues that have taken a similar action.
The band Dead and Company required a similar vaccination mandatory policy for fans for their concert in Raleigh last Monday.
Raleigh TV station WRAL reported that some fans attempted to sell their ticket once the vaccination policy was posted on the band's Facebook page, while others said they would not have bought tickets if they had known there would be a vaccination requirement.
Winston-Salem's masking policies does not affect uncovered/open air portions of Truist Stadium, but does in enclosed areas.
In terms of Bowman Gray Stadium, the masking order affects the field house, concession stands, press boxes, restrooms, ticket booths, maintenance building, race building and equipment storage building. The mandate doesn’t affect stadium seating.
“While a face covering will not be required for such open-air facilities, individuals are strongly encouraged to adhere” to the CDC social distancing guidelines,” according to Joines’ order.
The News & Observer of Raleigh reported that several Triangle-area bars and restaurants are requiring vaccines for indoor diners, along with Durham music venue Motorco.
The NFL's New Orleans Saints and Tulane University are requiring proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test no more than 72 hours before a game for fans. The groups are responding to city of New Orleans policies for entertainment venues.
The Associated Press reported that Tulane, with a 30,000 seating capacity, is the largest Division I football program to require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.
