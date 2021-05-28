 Skip to main content
Downtown Winston-Salem office building sold for $3.17M
A Salisbury investment group has paid $3.17 million for the downtown Winston-Salem office building at 147 S. Cherry St., according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Friday.

The buyer is Wilson Professional Realty LLC, while the seller is Copper Top Ventures LLC, an affiliate of Meridian Realty.

The two-story 18,220-square-foot property was built in 1999 with Meridian as the anchor business.

Besides Meridian, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. opened a branch in the building in March. Both will remain tenants in the building.

