Work has begun on the downtown Winston-Salem street repaving project.

The first segment is on Fourth Street between Liberty and Spruce streets. After work is complete on segment one, work will begin on segment two. The second segment will be between Spruce and Broad streets. The work on Fourth Street is expected to take about two weeks, weather permitting.

When work is complete on Fourth Street, about July 10, the city will begin on the Third and Fifth streets phase.

Third Street from Research Parkway to Patterson Avenue and Fifth Street from Research Parkway to Broad Street will be closed for resurfacing. Weather permitting, city officials hope to have the work completed by July 31.

A number of streets will be closed in downtown and detours are in place.