A house at risk of falling into Lake Michigan somehow sold two weeks ago. Here's how.
Jonathan Alexander Gordon, 30, and Heather Michelle Everhart, 54, are accused of giving Eva Marie Beckom fentanyl-laced heroin.
WATCH NOW: Most mask requirements lifted in North Carolina. Masks still required in schools, other settings.
Effective immediately, North Carolina is lifting most of its mandatory mask requirements, Gov. Roy Cooper said Friday afternoon. In most setti…
Ardmore resident who died in last week's standoff staged a similar standoff in 2007 in Davidson County
Edwin Joseph Castillo Jr., 34, was killed in an exchange of gunfire with officers, police said.
A 14-year-old was wounded by gunfire early Thursday morning in the 1200 block of Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem police say.
Fitting tribute: N.C. A&T, WSSU players gather to honor legendary Bill Hayes at a dinner on Saturday night
Hayes also coached at Wake Forest and made an impact in football at three different colleges
Woman, 53, shot to death by multiple gunmen, police say. One alleged shooter injured, left outside hospital.
A woman is dead after a shooting on Thursday night. Police were called to the 3300 block of Ridgeback Drive. Officers also found a man with a gunshot wound. No arrests have been made.
Not even the COVID-19 pandemic could slow the ever-widening pay gap between corporate chief executives and rank-and-file employees.
Heidi Bublitz wasn’t happy. Not one bit.
Road work will result in lane closures on Interstate 40 in and around Winston-Salem from Sunday through Friday morning as crews do road and bridge rehab work.