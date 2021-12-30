As Winston-Salem's first Black pediatrician, Dr. Charlie Kennedy brought much-needed medical care to the city’s underserved communities throughout his decades-long career.

A trailblazer, Kennedy also made history as the first Black resident at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, after first graduating from Meharry Medical College in Nashville, Tenn.

In 1967, Kennedy opened his own practice in East Winston on New Walkertown Road, catering to the underserved area. He eventually sold his practice to Baptist and retired in 2009.

Kennedy — who served a four-year stint in the U.S. Air Force — also was known for his philanthropy. Kennedy and his wife, Willie, raised more than $2 million for the United Negro College Fund by hosting fundraising galas at their home over the span of about 10 years.

Kennedy, a native of Charlotte, died Aug. 29 of natural causes at age 88.