Dr. Fox: Good news for wildlife from project coyote

From a Sept. 11 release from the Humane Society, including a quote from my daughter, Camilla Fox, of Project Coyote:
"A coalition of state and national wildlife protection organizations is applauding the Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission for its vote today banning wildlife killing contests, in which participants compete to kill the most, the largest, or even the smallest animals for cash and prizes. The new rule, put forth by the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, prohibits the killing of unprotected species including coyotes, bobcats, crows, foxes and raccoons as part of a contest. Contest participants killed at least 1,427 in these events in Washington between 2013 and 2018.
"Washington joins six other states, Arizona, California, Colorado, Massachusetts, New Mexico and Vermont, that have taken a stand against cruel, unsporting and wasteful wildlife killing contests.
"'Wildlife killing contests are a blood sport just like dogfighting and cockfighting, which have been outlawed nationwide,' said Camilla Fox, founder and executive director of Project Coyote. 'We commend Commissioner Baker and the entire Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission for relegating these ecologically and ethically indefensible events to the history books.'"
The Feral and Free-Roaming Cat Problem
Dear Dr. Fox: Many thanks for your recent column addressing how cruel trap, neuter, release is, and offering alternative solutions, which city councilors are always wanting to hear. I forwarded the article to the Animal Welfare Commission of Tulsa, which will soon be providing a recommendation about the TNR issue to the city council. I also copied all of the city council members.
Many thanks again for this timely article and for all your advocacy. P.G., Tulsa, Oklahoma
Dear P.G.: I hope more people who really care for cats will step up to the plate and get their city councils to prohibit such activities in their communities, especially where wildlife is at risk from free-roaming cats. TNR is well-intended, but ethically questionable and scientifically, biologically and ecologically, unacceptable.
Cats are super-predators, and while predation, one animal killing another for food, is a natural biological activity and the ecological role of indigenous predators, the domestic cat is an invasive species. Like other invasive species, animal and plant, cats need to be controlled to help protect and restore regional biodiversity, improve ecosystems and maintain public health.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!