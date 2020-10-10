Dr. Fox: Good news for wildlife from project coyote

From a Sept. 11 release from the Humane Society, including a quote from my daughter, Camilla Fox, of Project Coyote:

"A coalition of state and national wildlife protection organizations is applauding the Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission for its vote today banning wildlife killing contests, in which participants compete to kill the most, the largest, or even the smallest animals for cash and prizes. The new rule, put forth by the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, prohibits the killing of unprotected species including coyotes, bobcats, crows, foxes and raccoons as part of a contest. Contest participants killed at least 1,427 in these events in Washington between 2013 and 2018.

"Washington joins six other states, Arizona, California, Colorado, Massachusetts, New Mexico and Vermont, that have taken a stand against cruel, unsporting and wasteful wildlife killing contests.

"'Wildlife killing contests are a blood sport just like dogfighting and cockfighting, which have been outlawed nationwide,' said Camilla Fox, founder and executive director of Project Coyote. 'We commend Commissioner Baker and the entire Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission for relegating these ecologically and ethically indefensible events to the history books.'"

The Feral and Free-Roaming Cat Problem