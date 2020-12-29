Dr. Larry Hopkins, a Wake Forest University football star, strived to help women without financial means throughout his storied career as a well-known doctor of obstetrics and gynecology.

Founding Today’s Woman clinic, he worked to aid disadvantaged mothers and to reduce infant mortality in low-income neighborhoods.

Throughout his career, Hopkins — who also served in the Air Force — delivered thousands of babies, including NBA player and Winston-Salem native Chris Paul.

Hopkins, who died in November, is also credited with breaking Brian Piccolo's rushing record and averaging 111.6 yards a game in his senior year as a fullback at Wake Forest in 1970.