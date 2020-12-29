 Skip to main content
Dr. Larry Hopkins
Dr. Lawrence Hopkins, of the OB/GYN department of the Wake Forest University's Baptist Medical Center, is pictured Nov. 22, 2006 at his home in Winston-Salem. Dr. Hopkins, elected to the Wake Forest University Sports Hall of Fame in 1988, and member of the university's board of trustees, says, "this (football) team is one you can stick your chest out and be proud of."

Dr. Larry Hopkins, a Wake Forest University football star, strived to help women without financial means throughout his storied career as a well-known doctor of obstetrics and gynecology.

Founding Today’s Woman clinic, he worked to aid disadvantaged mothers and to reduce infant mortality in low-income neighborhoods.

Throughout his career, Hopkins — who also served in the Air Force — delivered thousands of babies, including NBA player and Winston-Salem native Chris Paul.

Hopkins, who died in November, is also credited with breaking Brian Piccolo's rushing record and averaging 111.6 yards a game in his senior year as a fullback at Wake Forest in 1970.

