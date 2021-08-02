Suspended driver's license? Winston-Salem, Forsyth County DA team up for program to help restore licenses.

O’Neill said he, Chief Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Martin and others continued to talk about expanding the program. The result was DRIVE.

The Winston-Salem City Council has provided about $275,000 for the DRIVE program. That money pays for three positions, including an assistant district attorney and a legal assistant.

In Forsyth County, 57,000 people have a suspended license. About 66 percent of those people lost their license because they failed to appear in court. Another 21 percent of people lost their license because they didn’t pay their traffic fines or court fees.

O’Neill said if drivers have something like an expired registration, that is usually easy to fix. They can renew their registration and come back to the courthouse with the proper paperwork and have the citation dismissed, he said.

“But if folks don’t come to court or don’t take care of those things, what I like to describe as what happens next is sort of like being put into the spin cycle of a washing machine,” he said.

If a law-enforcement officer pulls over someone because of a broken taillight, then discovers that the person’s license has been suspended, the person could lose his or her license for an additional three years, O’Neill said.