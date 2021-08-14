Drones may help protect NC beaches with no lifeguards

According to Sunset Beach Fire Chief Paul Hasenmeier, while the patrol team is capable of handling emergencies, they could still benefit from adding drones to their arsenal.

“We talked about getting a drone with not only camera capabilities but that would also be able to carry a life jacket or a bottle of water,” Hasenmeier said. “It hasn’t been included in our budgeting — maybe next year — but it’s something we’re looking at.”

Funding was also a concern in Caswell Beach, where one person patrols the beach depending on the crowd and season.

“A drone would not be a possibility for us,” Mayor Deb Ahlers said. “It’s not something that we have in our budget.”

According to Ahlers, it wouldn’t be economically viable to use a drone to survey the roughly three miles of Caswell Beach coastline.

“Being very small, it’s just something that a smaller town wouldn’t be able to take advantage of,” Ahlers said. “We are limited to how many officers we have on at a time and I would assume that if you have somebody who is operating it they’re not doing their police work. And then you got to get somebody down on the beach to take care of whatever is going on.”