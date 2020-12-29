While Dudley Shearburn’s accomplishments are widespread, perhaps her greatest mark was as an educator for nearly 40 years at Salem College and Academy.

While there, the mother of seven and world traveler helmed the Orton Center, which focused on special education curricula.

She was also instrumental in creating the school’s Adult Degree Program and Women’s Studies classes and hosted a book club in Winston-Salem for 20 years.

Shearburn, who died in June at age 91, also penned a book in 2006 recounting her adventures from her 87 trips abroad.