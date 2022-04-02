Duke-Carolina aftermath: Video highlights and post-game interviews

A sampling of video highlights and post-game interviews:
CALEB LOVE OMG!!!! 😱@UNC_Basketball | #MFinalFour pic.twitter.com/8xdvnYbzQU— NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) April 3, 2022
@caleb2love you are a bad man— Armando Bacot Jr. (@iget_buckets35) April 3, 2022
"THE FAIRYTALE RIDE FOR THE TAR HEELS CONTINUES!" 🗣@UNC_Basketball is heading to the #NationalChampionship! pic.twitter.com/PGaKB0Wjoo— NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) April 3, 2022
Roy Williams was HYPED! 😂👏 @UNC_basketball #MFinalFour pic.twitter.com/l29sgmUucV— NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) April 3, 2022
Reaction from the Smith Center. Heels Win. pic.twitter.com/kM6rMatlZf— Louis Fernandez Jr (@LouFernandezJr) April 3, 2022
Franklin Street has been stormed. @UNC_Basketball beats @DukeMBB in the greatest game that went way above the hype. Can’t believe the Tar Heels beat Duke (again) - this is from @WRAL camera in Chapel Hill #goheels pic.twitter.com/MB0tofHXlx— Tim Furlong (@tfurlong) April 3, 2022
"It's an emotional win, and it's an emotional loss."— NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) April 3, 2022
Coach K reflects on his final Duke game at the #MFinalFour pic.twitter.com/mnlgIUFZLs
What a run 👏— NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) April 3, 2022
Watch Coach K’s final press conference LIVE https://t.co/MzCjvwOo8U
K says he always said "when I knew what the hell I was doing" that he always wanted his season to end with tears of joy or tears or sorrow, because then he knew they cared that much. "And I had a locker room full of guys crying."— Andrew Carter (@_andrewcarter) April 3, 2022
A career like no other 💙— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 3, 2022
⭐ 5x national champ
⭐ 3x Olympic gold medalist
⭐ Most wins in NCAA history
⭐ Most tournament wins in men's NCAA history pic.twitter.com/g2sxlfmTOs