Early paycheck deposits delayed for some school employees in Winston-Salem/Forsyth

Some Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools staffers who are used to getting paid early no doubt got a surprise Friday when that didn’t happen.

In an email on Saturday, Andrea Gillus, the school system’s chief financial officer, said that district officials are aware of the fact that payday wasn’t until Monday, but many people were used to having their direct deposits credited to their accounts early.

She said the school system did send the payroll file for the Feb. 28 payday to Wells Fargo, its financial institution, on Thursday.

“For reasons we are still investigating, the files were not released for payment by Wells Fargo until Friday, which has caused a delay in the deposits being made,” Gillus said. “We have been assured that the funds will be available in all employee bank accounts by 2 p.m. on payday, which is Monday, February 28.”

Gillus apologized for any inconvenience to staff who are used to having their direct deposits credited to their accounts early.

“We will continue working with our financial institution to better understand the root of the delay so together we can make sure something like this does not happen again,” she said.

