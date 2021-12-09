Earthquake 'swarm' in Winston-Salem not a sign of more to come, state geologist says

Five small earthquakes in late November shook portions of the Winston-Salem area and sent tremors through local social media channels.
Through 911 calls and the U.S. Geological Survey's online "Did You Hear It?" survey, residents reported "hearing audible bangs, loud noises or feeling small tremors," said Vernon August, emergency management director for Winston-Salem and Forsyth County.
The quakes, all within a few miles of each other, caused no damage or injuries but left some residents wondering if the cluster — referred to by seismologists as a “swarm” — was a precursor to a more violent temblor.
Not likely, according to North Carolina’s state geologist.
Kenneth Taylor, who leads the N.C. Geological Survey at the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality, said he was reassured by the fact that the last three November quakes were smaller than the first two. That meant stress between tectonic plates – whose sudden shifts triggered the tremors – likely was easing rather than building, he explained.
“It’s basically, ‘pop, pop, pop,’ and we’re done,’” Taylor said.
That was the case locally when three of the local quakes last month were detected within nine minutes of each other in the early hours of Wednesday, Nov. 24. After a 2.4 magnitude earthquake Nov. 21, the three on Nov. 24 registered 2.3, 1.7 and 1.8, followed by a single 1.9 quake two days later.
The situation was much different in August 2020 in the Sparta area of Alleghany County, when a series of small quakes increased in severity.
“I told folks, ‘We’re going to have another one, and it’s going to be bigger,’” Taylor recalled.
His forecast was on target. The day following the series of small but strengthening quakes, a 5.1 magnitude earthquake hit the same area. It was widely felt throughout the central Appalachian Mountains and areas from Washington, D.C., to Atlanta, according to the Incorporated Research Institutions for Seismology Education in Washington.
Numerous aftershocks were reported in the days following the initial earthquake. More than 500 buildings in Alleghany, Ashe, Surry and Wilkes counties suffered damage ranging from cracked foundations to buckled walls, flooring and roofs.
By comparison, the strongest of the Winston-Salem quakes last month registered 2.4 on the Richter Scale, which is used to rate the magnitude of an earthquake.
While the difference on paper between 2.4 and 5.1 might not seem significant, Taylor noted, the contrast between the consequences of the Winston-Salem and Sparta quakes illustrates the magnitude of increases on the scale. Every additional point on the scale signifies a 30-fold increase in strength.
This isn’t the first time Taylor has monitored a series of fall quakes locally. He recalled another string of five earthquakes, ranging in magnitude from 1.3 to 2.6, in the same area of Winston-Salem in late October and early November of 2006.
