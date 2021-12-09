Earthquake 'swarm' in Winston-Salem not a sign of more to come, state geologist says

Five small earthquakes in late November shook portions of the Winston-Salem area and sent tremors through local social media channels.

Through 911 calls and the U.S. Geological Survey's online "Did You Hear It?" survey, residents reported "hearing audible bangs, loud noises or feeling small tremors," said Vernon August, emergency management director for Winston-Salem and Forsyth County.

The quakes, all within a few miles of each other, caused no damage or injuries but left some residents wondering if the cluster — referred to by seismologists as a “swarm” — was a precursor to a more violent temblor.

Not likely, according to North Carolina’s state geologist.

Kenneth Taylor, who leads the N.C. Geological Survey at the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality, said he was reassured by the fact that the last three November quakes were smaller than the first two. That meant stress between tectonic plates – whose sudden shifts triggered the tremors – likely was easing rather than building, he explained.

“It’s basically, ‘pop, pop, pop,’ and we’re done,’” Taylor said.