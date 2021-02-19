 Skip to main content
East Forsyth-Dudley scrimmage
‘Spring’ Scrimmage

East Forsyth-Dudley scrimmage

East Forsyth High School got together with Greensboro Dudley on Friday for a preseason scrimmage at the Davie County Community Park in Mocksville as high school football is getting closer to returning to the field, four months after the COVID-19 pandemic forced it to be rescheduled.

Above, East Forsyth wide receiver Ahmarrion Holland pulls away from a Dudley defender to score a touchdown.

Left, East Forsyth cornerback Jaylon Jeffries (7) breaks up a pass intended for Dudley’s Aaron Lucas.

Below, East Forsyth coach Todd Willert corrects mistakes he sees during Friday's scrimmage.

East Forsyth will begin its regular season Feb. 26 at Glenn, while Dudley will open its season at home against Greensboro Page.

