East Forsyth falls to Wilmington Hoggard in softball championship

East Forsyth's bid for its first state softball championship came up one run short against Wilmington Hoggard Saturday night at North Davidson High School in Welcome.

East Forsyth (19-2), which lost the first game of the best-of-three Class 4-A series 1-0 on Friday night, turned the tables and won by the same score on Saturday afternoon, winning on an RBI single by Kyndall Bowman in the bottom of the 10th inning.