East-West soccer Jul 12, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 1 of 5 West's Landon Jhonson, left, protects the ball from East's Aidan Payne in the 2022 NCCA East-West All-Star Men's Soccer game at Macpherson Stadium on Tuesday. PAIGE DINGLER, Journal West's Nic Patrignani, left, heads the ball against East's Charlie Letson. PAIGE DINGLER, Journal West goalkeeper John Thomas Shepperson dives for the ball in the 2022 NCCA East-West All-Star Men's Soccer game. PAIGE DINGLER, Journal East's Brendan Peeples, left, battles for the ball against West's Ian Bacchus. PAIGE DINGLER, Journal East's Aidan Morgan falls over West's Landon Jhonson in the 2022 NCCA East-West All-Star Men's Soccer game at Macpherson Stadium in Summit, N.C., on Tuesday, July 12, 2022. PAIGE DINGLER, Journal