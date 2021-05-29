EASY
John Augustine, a longtime science teacher at Jefferson Middle School, died on Monday night, hours after teachers paraded in front of his house. "I love you," he told them.
Two juveniles, both 15 years old, have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a man at a Winston-Salem convenience store on Saturday.
- Updated
Winston-Salem native $hyfromdatre said she never set out to be a rapper, but two of her rap songs now have more than 8 million views combined …
Brittany and Robbie Adkins lost two daughters in a horrific wreck. Community rallies to help Boonville family
Renee Jacobs calls her family one that’s about as close as you can get, but a lot of other people are stepping up to help her brother’s family…
A Winston-Salem woman is arrested in Durham after investigators find fentanyl in her car with her child
A Winston-Salem woman was arrested Tuesday in Durham after investigators found a large quantity of fentanyl in her car with her child, authori…
Stone Mountain State Park is filled with old moonshine stills that are off the marked trails at the park. There will be four guided hikes next week during N.C. Trail Days in Elkin that will take hikers past about 10 of them.
DA: Forsyth sheriff's deputies shot man to death after the man reached for rifle. The fatal shooting has been declared justified.
Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O'Neill said he has cleared four deputies who shot a man to death. That man, Christopher Joel Mock, was a suspect in the disappearance of his girlfriend, who was later found dead. Mock led deputies on a mile-long chase, and according to O'Neill, reached for a rifle, leading deputies to fire their weapons.
A Surry County grand jury has indicted three teenagers on murder charges and other offenses in the death of another teenager earlier this month.
A mother took part in group attack on 14-year-old in class at Southern Guilford High School, sheriff's office says
The student received minor injuries, including bruises and cuts on her face, according to Capt. Brian Hall, who supervises the county's school resource officers. Charges were still pending on Friday. Investigators are using surveillance video, cellphone video and witness testimony to determine exactly what happened, Associated Press reported.