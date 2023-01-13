 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Egger subsidiary buys Charlotte recycling company

Egger Wood Products

Egger Wood Products operates a manufacturing plant that makes particleboard and thermally fused laminate flooring at 300 Egger Parkway in Linwood

 Allison Lee Isley, Journal

Egger Group said Friday that wholly owned subsidiary Timberpak LLC has bought Novem Industries Inc., a wood recycling facility located in Charlotte. The deal was completed Jan. 3. Terms were not disclosed.

Timberpak will process post-consumer recycled materials to be used in the production of particleboard and thermally fused laminate products at Egger’s manufacturing plant in Linwood. Egger said that previously those materials would have gone to landfills.

The Novem purchase also will aid Egger in supplying raw materials for the Linwood plant’s on-site wood-recycling operations, which is projected to begin operations in the spring.

The Charlotte location, which is Timberpak’s 14th facility worldwide, will continue to serve Novem’s customer base and retain the company’s six employees.

Egger has similar waste wood collection operations in the United Kingdom, Romania, France, Germany and Poland.

Egger has pledged to hire 770 employees in Linwood at full production capacity. The plant’s workforce was at about 450 as of December 2021.

