A World War II veteran and lifelong teacher, Elizabeth Barker Johnson touched many lives in her 100 years.

Johnson's service with the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion — the only Black women's unit to serve overseas during WWII — took her to France and England where she sorted the millions of pieces of mail that arrived for U.S. military personnel.

As a teacher and school volunteer for nearly 50 years, Johnson taught in North Carolina and Virginia schools after graduating from Winston-Salem State University in 1949.

While Johnson had to forgo her college graduation, she had the chance to walk across the stage at the school’s graduation last year at age 99.

"She is one of the most incredible people I have met during my time on the planet," Elwood Robinson, WSSU’s chancellor, said in a Facebook post after her death in August.