Ellie McCutchen, Early College of Forsyth

To the Early College Faculty and Staff, thank you for opening your lives to us and creating an environment that fostered our growth both as students and as individuals.

Finally, to my friends, who have been with me through it all, thank you for being the awe-inspiring people you are. We have been on quite a journey, and I cannot be prouder to have walked it with you.

I know you won’t remember what I’ve written, and the end of the year will turn into a nostalgic blur, but I do hope you remember how you feel in this moment.

If you are anything like me, you feel terrified and a little bit sad, but simultaneously full of optimism for the future. This mixture of emotions, although complicated, is the catalyst for the rest of your life.

Barack Obama eloquently said, “Change will not come if we wait for some other person or some other time. We are the ones we’ve been waiting for. We are the change that we seek.”

Let these words resonate with you and enter the world with the confidence of knowing that you have the full support of the Class of 2021 behind you.

Each of you are destined to shape the world in ways I can only imagine. Go forth and conquer.

Love,

Early College Senior Class President Ellie McCutchen