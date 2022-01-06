Email to staff from WS/FCS Superintendent Tricia McManus

So, what does this mean for you? On Tuesday we will present the updated salary schedule to the Board of Education. They will look at the budget and the updated formula and be tasked with deciding what the new local supplement schedule will be. While it likely will not be as high as the amounts portrayed in the previously approved schedule, as we have said from the beginning of this process, we are committed to ensuring a significant supplement increase for our staff. The goal of our proposal will be to minimize the gap between what was published in December and what is more in line with the amount of money available for supplements.