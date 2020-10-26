Emhoff stumps for Biden and wife Harris in Winston-Salem

Doug Emhoff, husband of Democratic vice-presidential candidate Kamala Harris, stopped at three locations in Winston-Salem on a campaign blitz through the state on Monday, predicting victory but telling supporters they need to work to get out the vote.
"If we win in North Carolina this is game over, people, game over," Emhoff said as he spoke at his first Winston-Salem stop, in front of Campus Gas, a bar and grill on Polo Road near Wake Forest University.
Still, Emhoff said the election result in North Carolina is likely to be close.
"We've got to get the word out," Emhoff said. "We've got to work each and every day of these next only eight days ... it is crunch time. I'm not sleeping. I'm traveling all over this country every single day, spreading the word."
After speaking at Campus Gas, Emhoff made a quick stop at the Krispy Kreme on Stratford Road, then traveled to the Mazie Woodruff Center on Lansing Drive, an early-voting site, where Emhoff greeted poll workers and voters.
Other Democratic candidates for office showed up at the events, including N.C. House candidates Evelyn Terry (running for re-election in District 71) and Dan Besse (contesting District 74) and state Senate candidate Terri LeGrand (contesting District 31).
D.D. Adams, a Democratic Winston-Salem council member unopposed for re-election in North Ward, gave a rousing speech before Emhoff's appearance, calling the Biden-Harris ticket "the defibrillator that will bring back the heartbeat of the country."
The Democratic contenders praised the work of campaign volunteers at their stops and appealed for more to step forward.
Gwyneth Lonergan, interning for the Biden campaign, came to the Campus Gas stop and said she's been making lots of phone calls.
"I care passionately about voting for Democrats up and down the ballot and putting Trump out of office," she said.
The Campus Gas event had a small audience of fewer than 50, with people spread out and wearing masks. A campaign worker went out into the audience at one point and told someone to fix up their mask. Emhoff himself wore a mask as he spoke, and in his comments derided the campaign of President Donald Trump for holding "superspreader events" with many people unmasked.
Emhoff said people are "sick and tired" of Trump's administration, and that "everyone is terrified of another four years of this nonsense."
By contrast, Emhoff asserted, Biden is a knowledgeable leader who "leads with his heart."
Noting the confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court — still awaited at the time Emhoff was speaking — Emhoff said the Democrats need to "flip the Senate to change course on that."
Emhoff said a Biden administration would include a focus on stopping climate change and transitioning "over time," he was careful to say, to "clean energy."
Nicholas Vaughn, watching Emhoff speak at Campus Gas, said he was a former supporter of Republican Thom Tillis but is now a solid Biden backer.
"We need leadership, and we need respect, honor and decency," Vaughn said.
Adams said before Emhoff's arrival that while baby boomers are voting heavily, younger people need to step up more.
Over at the Woodruff Center, Quamekia Shavers, president of the Young Democrats of Forsyth County, said she was happy to hear encouraging words from Emhoff about getting out the vote.
"Young people are voting," she said. "Young people will continue to vote. Our numbers are definitely making history."
336-727-7369
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!