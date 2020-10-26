Emhoff stumps for Biden and wife Harris in Winston-Salem

The Democratic contenders praised the work of campaign volunteers at their stops and appealed for more to step forward.

Gwyneth Lonergan, interning for the Biden campaign, came to the Campus Gas stop and said she's been making lots of phone calls.

"I care passionately about voting for Democrats up and down the ballot and putting Trump out of office," she said.

The Campus Gas event had a small audience of fewer than 50, with people spread out and wearing masks. A campaign worker went out into the audience at one point and told someone to fix up their mask. Emhoff himself wore a mask as he spoke, and in his comments derided the campaign of President Donald Trump for holding "superspreader events" with many people unmasked.

Emhoff said people are "sick and tired" of Trump's administration, and that "everyone is terrified of another four years of this nonsense."

By contrast, Emhoff asserted, Biden is a knowledgeable leader who "leads with his heart."

Noting the confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court — still awaited at the time Emhoff was speaking — Emhoff said the Democrats need to "flip the Senate to change course on that."