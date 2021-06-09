Emma Shelby, Salem Academy

When writing this speech, I knew I had one goal — to give the Class of 2021 advice for the next four years. I then realized that I was in no position to give advice, as I am a part of the Class of 2021.

After coming to this realization, I also came to the conclusion that the best person or place to give us advice is where we are today. Salem.

Salem Academy’s mission statement reads: “Educating girls since 1772, Salem Academy fosters compassionate and creative leaders, prepared for college and life, who chart their paths with character, curiosity, and courage.”

I believe that being in school through the pandemic may have given us extra doses of compassion and creativity. We have seen what it is like for all of us to experience major life changes in a matter of a few weeks.

Suddenly, this class was scattered all over the world and learning remotely. We had to show compassion to fellow classmates, teachers, and staff members who were all abruptly in different environments.

I think our first few Zoom training sessions showed us we would all need a good bit of patience!