The disclosure of a significant engine manufacturing issue overshadowed a slight profit increase for RTX during the second quarter.

Tuesday’s quarterly report was the first for the aerospace manufacturer since changing its corporate name and brand from Raytheon Technologies Corp. to its stock symbol.

Investors responded to the engine disclosure by sending the share price on a 16.2% plunge to $81.35 in morning trading before closing down 10.2% to $87.09.

The name change in late June came five months after RTX said it would consolidate its two defense-industry business units — Intelligence & Space and Missiles & Defense — into one unit branded Raytheon.

The other business units are Collins Aerospace, which has about 1,500 employees in Winston-Salem, and Pratt & Whitney.

RTX said about the engine issue that Pratt & Whitney has determined “that a rare condition in powder metal used to manufacture certain engine parts will require accelerated fleet inspection. This does not impact engines currently being produced.”

RTX said it projects that “a significant portion of the PW1100G-JM engine fleet, which powers the A320neo aircraft, will require accelerated removals and inspections within the next nine to 12 months, including approximately 200 accelerated removals by mid-September. The business is working to minimize operational impacts and support its customers.”

RTX chairman and chief executive Greg Hayes said in a news release that the manufacturer is lowering its free cash flow outlook from $4.8 billion to $4.3 billion as a result of the Pratt & Whitney engine issue.

The engine disclosure also overshadowed that RTX slightly raised two key fiscal 2023 financial targets: sales range was raised by $1 billion on each end to $73 billion to $74 billion; the low range for adjusted earnings was raised by 5 cents to $4.95, while the upper range of $5.05 was unchanged.

Hayes said the decision to raise the sales and adjusted earnings per share targets is “based on the strong performance year-to-date and strong end-markets.”

Collins had a 16.7% jump in second-quarter sales to $5.85 billion.

Raytheon said the increase was driven by a 29% increase in commercial aftermarket, a 14% increase in commercial original equipment and a 5% increase in military.

RTX said it repurchased $596 million worth of its stock during the second quarter after buying back $562 million in the first quarter.

It reaffirmed plans to purchase up to $3 billion worth in fiscal 2023.