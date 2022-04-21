 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
“10 Year Anniversary,” an exhibit of work by Delurk Collective artists past and present, is on display

John D. Gall’s “The Real First Flight” suggests a multilayered narrative involving the Wright Brothers, the mythical Icarus and Gall’s own personal mythology.

COLLECTIVE EXHIBIT: “10 Year Anniversary,” an exhibit of work by Delurk Collective artists past and present, will run through April 30 at Delurk Gallery, 207 W. Sixth St., Winston-Salem. The gallery has brought together works by 30 artists. Sixteen are current members of the Delurk Collective — the gallery’s operational organization — and the rest are former members. It’s a lively selection that highlights the group’s eclectic nature. Gallery hours are noon-6 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, noon-4 p.m. Sunday or by appointment. Call 336-486-3444 or visit delurkgallery.com.

