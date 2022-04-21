“10 Year Anniversary,” an exhibit of work by Delurk Collective artists past and present, is on display

COLLECTIVE EXHIBIT: “10 Year Anniversary,” an exhibit of work by Delurk Collective artists past and present, will run through April 30 at Delurk Gallery, 207 W. Sixth St., Winston-Salem. The gallery has brought together works by 30 artists. Sixteen are current members of the Delurk Collective — the gallery’s operational organization — and the rest are former members. It’s a lively selection that highlights the group’s eclectic nature. Gallery hours are noon-6 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, noon-4 p.m. Sunday or by appointment. Call 336-486-3444 or visit delurkgallery.com.
