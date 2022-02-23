 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
19th edition of Cash Bash to feature bo-stevens, Straigth 8s, Laura Jane Vincent at The Ramkat
0 Comments

19th edition of Cash Bash to feature bo-stevens, Straigth 8s, Laura Jane Vincent at The Ramkat

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Johnny Cash

Country music legend Johnny Cash performs in Nashville, Tenn, in 1985. Cash Bash will feature local bands playing some of Cash’s songs.

 The Associated Press

CASH BASH: The 19th edition of Cash Bash will be at 8 p.m. Feb. 26 at Gas Hill Drinking room at The Ramkat, 170 W. Ninth St., Winston-Salem. Cash Bash features a lineup of bands that must include a few songs from the legendary Cash in their set. This year’s performers will be the bo-stevens, Straight 8s and Laura Jane Vincent. Tickets are $7.50 for general admission or $12 each for a table of four at theramkat.com. Guests must show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test from within 72 hours of the show. Masks are required. Visit theramkat.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NBC renews ‘The Blacklist’ for Season 10

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sugar supplement solves problem with urinary infection
Entertainment

Sugar supplement solves problem with urinary infection

Q: One of your readers commented that taking MSM helped her hair growth. I bought the supplement and found, to my great surprise, that after six days of use (1 gram three times daily) my sense of smell returned. I have made no other change in my supplements, and I take no medication.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert