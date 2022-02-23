19th edition of Cash Bash to feature bo-stevens, Straigth 8s, Laura Jane Vincent at The Ramkat

CASH BASH: The 19th edition of Cash Bash will be at 8 p.m. Feb. 26 at Gas Hill Drinking room at The Ramkat, 170 W. Ninth St., Winston-Salem. Cash Bash features a lineup of bands that must include a few songs from the legendary Cash in their set. This year’s performers will be the bo-stevens, Straight 8s and Laura Jane Vincent. Tickets are $7.50 for general admission or $12 each for a table of four at theramkat.com. Guests must show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test from within 72 hours of the show. Masks are required. Visit theramkat.com.