 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2021 Craftsmen’s Christmas Classic Art & Craft Festival set for Greensboro Coliseum Complex
0 Comments

2021 Craftsmen’s Christmas Classic Art & Craft Festival set for Greensboro Coliseum Complex

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ARTS & CRAFTS EVENT: The 2021 Craftsmen’s Christmas Classic Art & Craft Festival will be Nov. 26 to 28 at the Special Events Center at Greensboro Coliseum Complex, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. The show will feature original designs and work from hundreds of artists and craftspeople from across America. See the creative process in action as many exhibitors demonstrate throughout the weekend. Styles range from the most traditional to the most contemporary. This show is a winner of Sunshine Artist “200 Best” awards. Hours are 9 a.m-6 p.m. Nov. 26, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Nov. 27 and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 28. Admission is $9 for adults (13 and older), $1 for children 6-12 and free for those younger than 6. Visit greensborocoliseum.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Andrew Garfield denies rumors that he will appear in 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+7
Celebrity birthdays
Entertainment

Celebrity birthdays

Nov. 18: Actor Brenda Vaccaro is 82. Actor Linda Evans (“Dynasty”) is 79. Actor Susan Sullivan is 79. Country singer Jacky Ward is 75. Actor J…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert