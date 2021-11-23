ARTS & CRAFTS EVENT: The 2021 Craftsmen’s Christmas Classic Art & Craft Festival will be Nov. 26 to 28 at the Special Events Center at Greensboro Coliseum Complex, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. The show will feature original designs and work from hundreds of artists and craftspeople from across America. See the creative process in action as many exhibitors demonstrate throughout the weekend. Styles range from the most traditional to the most contemporary. This show is a winner of Sunshine Artist “200 Best” awards. Hours are 9 a.m-6 p.m. Nov. 26, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Nov. 27 and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 28. Admission is $9 for adults (13 and older), $1 for children 6-12 and free for those younger than 6. Visit greensborocoliseum.com.
2021 Craftsmen’s Christmas Classic Art & Craft Festival set for Greensboro Coliseum Complex
