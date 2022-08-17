 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2022 Honeybee Festival to feature vendors, food trucks, scavenger hunt, honey, more

A beekeeper talks about honeybees and beekeeping with people who stopped by his table at the 2018 Kernersville Honeybee Festival.

 Winston-Salem Journal

FAMILY FUN: The 2022 Honeybee Festival will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 20 at Fourth of July Park, 702 W. Mountain St., Kernersville. The event, which is on World Honey Bee Day, will feature 100 vendors, a scavenger hunt, food trucks, honey and more. Admission is free. Visit kvparks.com/honeybee-festival.

