FAMILY FUN: The 2022 Honeybee Festival will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 20 at Fourth of July Park, 702 W. Mountain St., Kernersville. The event, which is on World Honey Bee Day, will feature 100 vendors, a scavenger hunt, food trucks, honey and more. Admission is free. Visit kvparks.com/honeybee-festival.
2022 Honeybee Festival to feature vendors, food trucks, scavenger hunt, honey, more
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hops Burger Bar has closed for good in Winston-Salem. Labor shortage, rising food costs among the culprits, says co-owner.
Hops Burger Bar has closed its Winston-Salem location at 901 Reynolda Road.
Winston-Salem’s first and only combination dog park and bar opened Aug. 2.
Two veteran female bartenders are planning to open Hel’s, a new bar at 545 N. Trade St.
The owners of Dough-Joe’s have opened a new concept next door.
Two veteran restaurateurs have brought two popular styles of food together in the former Cimarron Steakhouse at 3260 S. Stratford Road, on the…
Whether or not you accept the Rolling Stones as “the world’s greatest rock ‘n’ roll band” — and at this stage of the game there isn’t any other group of stature even playing that music — they are certainly the world’s most documented.
Heff’s Burger Club, owned by Justin and Heather Webster, opened Aug. 5 in the former Mystic Ginger space downtown.
Dom’s and Radici, two vegan restaurants, plan to close Aug. 14, according to story posts on the restaurants’ Instagram accounts.
Jennette McCurdy makes some bold statements in her new memoir, starting with just the title alone. Get more on that and today's trending topics here.
Anne Heche is to be taken off life support after organ transplant recipients have been found. Get that and more celeb news here.