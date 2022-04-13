 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2022 RiverRun International Film Festival will feature 174 films

"We Feed People"

Chef José Andrés (front left) stirs a pot of food in San Juan, Puerto Rico. “We Feed People” spotlights Andrés and his nonprofit World Central Kitchen.

 National Geographic, provided

FILM FESTIVAL: The 2022 RiverRun International Film Festival will be held April 21 to 30 and will offer traditional in-person and virtual screenings. The festival will feature 174 films representing 33 countries, culled from a pool of nearly 1,700 submitted films. Honorees this year highlight women spanning the history of film and include Master of Cinema Award recipients Karen Allen, Gigi Perreau, Hayley Mills, Kristi Zea and Karmic Release Ltd. Spark Awards for 2022 will go to Natalie Bullock Brown and Iman Zawahry. Tickets are on sale now at riverrunfilm.com. For a list of films and free events, go to riverrunfilm.com.

