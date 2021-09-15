32nd Mayberry Days festival will feature TV show memories, movie screenings, live music and more

“THE ANDY GRIFFITH SHOW” EVENT: Mayberry Days will be from Sept. 21 to Sept. 26 in Mount Airy. The festival will feature guided tours of the Andy Griffith Playhouse, live music, movie screenings, a golf tournament, a book talk by Karen Knotts (daughter of Don Knotts, who played Barney), trivia sessions, auction, whistling and checkers championship, dance and instrument lessons, and apple peeling, pork chop eating and pie eating contests. For a schedule of events or to buy tickets, go to surryarts.org/mayberrydays.