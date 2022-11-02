PLAY PREMIERE: 40+ Stage Company will present the premiere performance of “Whittlers’ Bench,” at Mountcastle Forum in the Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts in Winston-Salem. The new play was written by Winston-Salem playwright David Ratcliffe. Word of trouble in their small town reaches the retired guys who gather every day around the park bench to socialize. When a grandchild of one of the members is enduring an injustice, they want to spring to the rescue. But can they? Age has set limitations for all of them. The play is 1 hour and 50 minutes in two acts with a 15-minute intermission. Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 10-11, 17-18 and 2 p.m. Nov. 13 and 20. A talk-back session will be after the play on Nov. 13. Tickets are $20 for adults, $16 for seniors and $12 for students at intothearts.org/events-info/rhonda, 336-747-1414 or at the door. Visit www. 40PlusStage.com.