6 books on diversity, equity and inclusion

In her powerful book, "Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents," Pulitzer Prize-winning writer Isabel Wilkerson examines how caste, or a hereditary class system, underlies the oppression of Black people and other people of color in America. Racism certainly exists, she posits, but the country’s caste system, developed in Colonial Virginia to differentiate indentured immigrants from African enslaved people, is the root of the problem.

A caste system permanently empowers those in the top group and permanently dehumanizes those at the bottom, setting them forever apart as “other.” Wilkerson, a former New York Times journalist, who is Black, blends deeply researched history about the caste systems in the United States, Nazi Germany and India — the birthplace of castes — with personal anecdotes that are as eye-opening as the history is wrenching.

"Benevolence in Black: A Celebration of Black People in Austin and the Contributions They Make" by Charlotte Moore (illustrated by Cassidy Reynolds). In America, less than 15% of the population is Black. In some places, a white person could go a whole day without interacting with a person of color. How, then, can we bridge the experiential gap when it comes to better understanding (and combating) racism?