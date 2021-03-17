7 great films from the slow-building, magnetic career of Tilda Swinton

Her showiest transformations are the two times she has played sets of twins, in Joel and Ethan Coen’s “Hail, Caesar!” and Bong Joon-ho’s “Okja,” where neither platinum-blond sister she takes on looks much like her. But even when she barely changes her appearance, it’s clear that there’s a huge gap between Tilda Swinton (whoever that is) and her character. The actor has mastered the art of revealing a lot about her characters while preserving a sense of mystery. Shaping and reshaping her singular presence, she is like nobody (well, maybe David Bowie) but can play almost anybody.

It’s hard to think of a contemporary actor who has freaked out on screen more than Swinton, but as Indiewire’s David Ehrlich has pointed out, “She has a way of making big performances seem almost life-sized.” However cool or weird or brilliant her characters are, they’re still probably not as cool or weird or brilliant as she is.

Swinton has at least three titles on the way, including the short film “The Human Voice,” opening in theaters March 26 (paired with “Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown”), and she’s working with trailblazers including George Miller (“Mad Max: Fury Road”) and Apichatpong Weerasethakul. Some of those future titles are bound to turn up alongside these examples of Swinton’s thrilling best.