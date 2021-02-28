7 honest, heartfelt memoirs about life in the face of the big C

“The Unwinding of the Miracle: A Memoir of Life, Death, and Everything That Comes After” by Julie Yip-Williams. Before the age of 3, Julie Yip-Williams had already survived a death sentence given by her Chinese grandmother, who believed a blind child was a burden to the family, and escaped the political upheaval of late 1970s Vietnam. Fast-forward to 2013 and Yip-Williams is a 37-year-old, Harvard-educated lawyer with a husband, two daughters and the most difficult years of her life seemingly behind her — that is, until she’s diagnosed with terminal metastatic colon cancer.

“They say that ‘youth is wasted on the young.’ Now, as I approach my final days,” writes Yip-Williams, “I realize that health is wasted on the healthy, and life is wasted on the living.”

“The Unwinding of the Miracle” is a moving, compassionate and balanced account of hope and honesty in the face of death.

“Life is a Ride” by Chris Joseph. Chris Joseph was diagnosed with stage 3 pancreatic cancer at 59, and after months of chemotherapy, which took its toll on both his body and spirit, he decided he had had enough. Joseph fired his oncologist and, with no concrete plan, set off on an alternative path to recovery.