SUPER SONG: Los Angeles Times writer August Brown calls the Dinner Party a jazz/hip-hop super group. It’s composed of 9th Wonder, a Winston-Salem native, L.A.’s Kamasi Washington and Terrace Martin, and Houston’s Robert Glasper. The quartet’s “Freeze Tag” sounds like sweet and easy R&B, but the lyrics tell a different tale — of a man just seconds away from being murdered by police: “They told me put my hands up behind my head / I think they got the wrong one, /I’m sick and tired of runnin’ … Then they told me if I move, they gon’ shoot me dead,” sings guest vocalist Phoelix.

Lynn Felder

